Trevor Lawrence is confident in new Jags offense direction

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

It's another offseason and another new set of coaches and plays for Trevor Lawrence, but hope springs eternal this time of year. The Jacksonville Jaguars got to work with OTAs (organized team activities) on Monday, where the franchise QB met with the media around action on the practice fields. "I really like the people we have here now," Lawrence told reporters. "I love the system. I love the staff, the players that we brought in along with the guys that were already here. I feel very confident in where we're going and the trajectory we're heading." Limited to 10 games due to injury, Lawrence ranked 19th in PFF grade last year (76.8), which was his lowest under Doug Pederson after career-best marks there in 2023 (79.7 overall/78.6 as a passer). He averaged just 2.63 seconds in time to throw, which ranked 53rd. He was in the PFF 101 and notched a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing TDs and eight picks. Lawrence is now learning under new head coach Liam Coen, who was credited with a career resurgence for Baker Mayfield in Tampa. "You can't change the past. I would love to have had a little more success up until this point, but this is where we're at, and I love where we're at. I have a lot of confidence in it, and we just have to keep putting the work in out here every day to prepare ourselves for the fall," Lawrence said. Lawrence pointed to some differences in the offensive system to what he's worked with in the past. "I really like it a lot, it has a lot of answers," Lawrence said of the offense. "It's great. I mean, it puts a lot of the players, you have to know your stuff, but it gives you all the answers. Don't feel like you're stuck in a play that's not set up for success. It gives us a lot of answers, and we change the presentation a lot, make a lot of things look the same. "There's a whole lot of, without going into too much detail, there's a lot of things that I like about it, and it's definitely unlike any system that I've learned before. So it's been cool to learn and just pick the coach's brain and try to get it down as fast as possible." The Jags added another asset to the Lawrence-led attack with a trade up to pick dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter in April. "He has a lot of juice," Lawrence said. "He can run all day, a lot of energy. I love it. He's always dapping guys up and bringing juice every day. He has a high motor. He's like a kid. He runs around all day and doesn't get tired. You can't have enough of that." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

