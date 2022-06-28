Trevor Lawrence pictured with the new Gatorade bottle (Gatorade photo).
Trevor Lawrence pictured with the new Gatorade bottle (Gatorade photo).

Trevor Lawrence helps design new Gatorade bottle
by - 2022 Jun 28, Tue 16:53

Former Clemson standout and current Jacksonville Jaguars franchise QB Trevor Lawrence announced with Gatorade a bottle design Lawrence was in on Tuesday.

Lawrence, Paige Bueckers, Sydney McLaughlin and Fernando Tatìs Jr. were each brand ambassadors for the latest from the sports drink outlet.

"To see my story brought to life on my first-ever Gatorade Gx bottle is such a special milestone for me," Lawrence said in a statement. "As a kid, I knew I always wanted to go pro and I hope my journey inspires the next generation to keep dreaming because you’re not that far away from making it a reality."

Lawrence told The Spun that he incorporated elements of his football career to this point in the bottle.

"It has a Jaguar, tiger stripe, a bunch of different things that are personal to me," he said. "I think the coolest thing is you see a road along the whole bottle. It reminds me of when I was a kid driving to practice with my dad every day. That’s something sentimental that I can look back on. The company brought that to life for me, and that’s just awesome."

Gatorade was Lawrence's first endorsement deal as a professional ahead of his No. 1 overall NFL draft selection last year.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson pledge announces commitment to another ACC school
Former Clemson pledge announces commitment to another ACC school
Clemson to host ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge games
Clemson to host ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge games
Trevor Lawrence helps design new Gatorade bottle
Trevor Lawrence helps design new Gatorade bottle
Clemson AD comments on new ACC football schedule model
Clemson AD comments on new ACC football schedule model
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest