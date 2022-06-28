Trevor Lawrence helps design new Gatorade bottle

Former Clemson standout and current Jacksonville Jaguars franchise QB Trevor Lawrence announced with Gatorade a bottle design Lawrence was in on Tuesday.

Lawrence, Paige Bueckers, Sydney McLaughlin and Fernando Tatìs Jr. were each brand ambassadors for the latest from the sports drink outlet.

"To see my story brought to life on my first-ever Gatorade Gx bottle is such a special milestone for me," Lawrence said in a statement. "As a kid, I knew I always wanted to go pro and I hope my journey inspires the next generation to keep dreaming because you’re not that far away from making it a reality."

Lawrence told The Spun that he incorporated elements of his football career to this point in the bottle.

"It has a Jaguar, tiger stripe, a bunch of different things that are personal to me," he said. "I think the coolest thing is you see a road along the whole bottle. It reminds me of when I was a kid driving to practice with my dad every day. That’s something sentimental that I can look back on. The company brought that to life for me, and that’s just awesome."

Gatorade was Lawrence's first endorsement deal as a professional ahead of his No. 1 overall NFL draft selection last year.