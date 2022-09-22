CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence is showing what made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. (Photo: Corey Perrine / USATODAY)

Trevor Lawrence grading among the NFL's top QBs early
Former Clemson standout and No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence is a metrics darling in the early going of the 2022 NFL season.

Lawrence ranks fifth in ESPN's QBR rankings after the Jacksonville Jaguars' 1-1 start, with a 73.2 rating.

That trails just Josh Allen (87.1), Tua Tagovailoa (85.7), Pat Mahomes (82.4) and Lamar Jackson (76.5) and is ahead of notables such as Justin Herbert (70.6), Kyler Murray (62.8), Russell Wilson (48.8), Tom Brady (38.6) and Aaron Rodgers (34.9).

On Pro Football Focus ($), Lawrence is ranked ninth overall, edging all but Herbert of those above not in the QBR top-5. Jalen Hurts is higher on PFF at No. 2 behind Allen and New York's Joe Flacco is highly-regarded as well (No. 7).

Lawrence connected on 25-of-30 throws for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-0 win over Indianapolis on Sunday. He's completed 68.1% of his pass attempts this month with three TDs to one pick.

"He did an outstanding job in the game just delivering the football and [he was] very accurate too," Jags coach Doug Pederson told reporters this week of Sunday's game, according to Jaguars.com. "I just think the way he controlled and managed the offense, his efficiency, getting the ball out of his hand, he saw the defense extremely well, found the right guys in the right spots. We talked all last week about the Gus Bradley type of defense, you kind of know where they're going to be, so we have to maintain that discipline on offense and Trevor's part of that."

Lawrence and Jaguars head West this week with a Sunday afternoon game at the LA Chargers (4:05 ET).

