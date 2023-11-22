CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC's offensive player of the week. (Photo: Morgan Tencza / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC's offensive player of the week. (Photo: Morgan Tencza / USATODAY)

Trevor Lawrence earns NFL honor
by - 2023 Nov 22 13:01

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC's offensive player of the week.

From Jaguars.com:

This isn't unusual anymore for Trevor Lawrence.

It's still an honor, though – and the Jaguars' third-year quarterback again was honored by the NFL Wednesday morning.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, on Wednesday was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown performance in the Jaguars' 34-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium this past Sunday. It marks Lawrence's third such award in the past two seasons.

Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions Sunday. He also rushed for 17 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Lawrence also was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice last season – a 38-10 Week 3 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers in which he threw three touchdown passes and a 36-22 Week 13 victory at Tennessee in which he threw three touchdown passes with a rushing touchdown.

Lawrence is the Jaguars player to be named Player of the Week this season. Kicker Brandon McManus was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month following a three-field goal performance in a Week 4 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. McManus was AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson defender signs with Vikings
Former Clemson defender signs with Vikings
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
LOOK: Sam Howell wears a Clemson hoodie after losing bet
LOOK: Sam Howell wears a Clemson hoodie after losing bet
Clemson Meadows: Exclusive Model Home Opening – Limited Spots!
Clemson Meadows: Exclusive Model Home Opening – Limited Spots!
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts