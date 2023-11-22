Trevor Lawrence earns NFL honor

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC's offensive player of the week. From Jaguars.com: This isn't unusual anymore for Trevor Lawrence. It's still an honor, though – and the Jaguars' third-year quarterback again was honored by the NFL Wednesday morning. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, on Wednesday was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown performance in the Jaguars' 34-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium this past Sunday. It marks Lawrence's third such award in the past two seasons. Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions Sunday. He also rushed for 17 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Lawrence also was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice last season – a 38-10 Week 3 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers in which he threw three touchdown passes and a 36-22 Week 13 victory at Tennessee in which he threw three touchdown passes with a rushing touchdown. Lawrence is the Jaguars player to be named Player of the Week this season. Kicker Brandon McManus was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month following a three-field goal performance in a Week 4 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. McManus was AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October. Trevor Lawrence having a day 🔥



262 yards passing & 2 TDs



pic.twitter.com/gcslzRLRT2 — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) November 19, 2023 This is an extreme degree of difficulty throw from Trevor Lawrence. Third-and-10. Curl from the hash to the opposite sideline, 36.2 yards in the air. If this isn't thrown with anticipation and in the right spot, it's probably a pick-six. pic.twitter.com/weELI786vE — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 20, 2023 Trevor Lawrence: NFL's Best Deep Passer



97.4 PFF Grade, 125.8 NFL Rating

20/39 (51.3%), 539 Yards

6 TDs / 1 INT (17 BTT/ 0 TWP)

pic.twitter.com/4D8tO8HeK4 — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 21, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now