Six Clemson pros make CBS Top 100 NFL players ranking

CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence is regarded as a Top 5 QB in the NFL by this CBS ranking. (USA TODAY/Robert Scheer)

Trevor Lawrence, Dexter Lawrence lead six Clemson pros in Top 100 NFL players ranking
by - 2023 Jun 17, Sat 10:49

CBS Sports endeavored to rank the Top 100 players for the 2023 NFL season and six Clemson pros made the list.

Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence leads the way at No. 23 overall.

"He was outstanding over the course of the second half of the season and into the playoffs. He will be in the MVP talk this season," CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco said.

Lawrence is ranked as the No. 5 QB overall, while fellow former Clemson signal-caller Deshaun Watson was not ranked or in the honorable mentions section.

The next Tiger on the list is New York Giants 2022 All-Pro and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at No. 34.

"Known for his ability to play the run, he developed into a quality inside pass rusher last season, registering 7.5 sacks. He is a big man that anchors the interior of the Giants line," Prisco said.

Another 'Power Ranger' is next up at No. 74 with Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

"He followed up his solid 2021 season with his best one in his four years in the league. He has eight sacks from the interior the past two seasons, but he also had 33 pressures last season," Prisco said.

Also in the Top 80 (79) is Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins.

"He had 74 catches with seven touchdowns in 14 starts as the No. 2 receiver for the Bengals. He would be the No. 1 receiver on a lot of teams, but not with Ja'Marr Chase on the roster," said Prisco.

Also on the Bengals, interior defender DJ Reader is No. 84.

"He was limited to 10 regular-season games in 2022 because of injury, and his loss was felt when he was missing. He only had one sack, but he can push the pocket and he's good against the run," Prisco said.

Closer to home, Grady Jarrett made the list at No. 89 with Atlanta.

"His numbers were down last season, but he's still a force in the inside for the Falcons. He needs more help around him," Prisco said.

LA Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams made the honorable mentions section as well.

