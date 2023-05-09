Two Clemson pros make CBS top QBs power ranking

CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence is ranked the No. 8 QB in the NFL by CBS Sports. (USAT/Kirby Lee)
Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson make CBS Sports top QBs power ranking
by - 2023 May 9, Tue 13:12

Two Clemson pros in the NFL are among the top 10 quarterbacks in the league according to CBS Sports.

That's led by the newer of that Clemson QB duo in the NFL, Trevor Lawrence, at No. 8 after being invited to the Pro Bowl last year.

"The assumption here, of course, is that Lawrence will follow the trajectory set by new coach Doug Pederson in 2022. After a head-spinning rookie year, his laser arm and pocket awareness took a big leap, and now he's got even better weapons," said CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.

Under Pederson last season, the former No. 1 overall pick improved from a 59.6 completion rate to 65.5%, 3,641 passing yards to 4,618, 12 TDs to 17 INTs to 30 TDs to 13 INTs and two rushing TDs to five rushing TDs from his rookie season to 2022.

Next up for former Tigers on the list is Deshaun Watson, at No. 10, going into his first full season in Cleveland.

"Cleveland is betting lots of money that Watson's dazed post-suspension Browns debut was an anomaly. It probably was. Off-field concerns aside, he's been a Pro Bowl-caliber pocket passer for four of his five active NFL seasons," said Benjamin.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is No. 1, followed by Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, Buffalo's Josh Allen and the LA Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Around Lawrence are Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, at No. 7, and Dallas' Dak Prescott, at No. 9. Minnesota's Kirk Cousins is just behind Watson, at No. 11.

