Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne accounted for three touchdowns in a season opener win for Jacksonville. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win
by - 2023 Sep 10 22:54

Former Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne accounted for three of Jacksonville's four touchdowns and more big plays in a 31-21 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Lawrence provided Jacksonville's first score of the season and the first score of the game on a scramble and throw in the red zone for a 9-yard TD to Calvin Ridley.

He finished connecting on 24-of-32 passes for 241 yards and two scores with one interception. He also rushed for 21 yards.

Etienne topped 100 total yards, with 77 rushing and 27 receiving, and sealed the game with a 26-yard TD rush in the fourth quarter:

He also showed off his wheels on a nice block downfield:

Next up, the Jaguars host the Super Bowl champs Kansas City on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS), looking to send the Chiefs to an 0-2 start and get some redemption from the close AFC playoffs loss last season (27-20 at KC).

More game highlights and reaction:

