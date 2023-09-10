Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win

Lawrence provided Jacksonville's first score of the season and the first score of the game on a scramble and throw in the red zone for a 9-yard TD to Calvin Ridley.

#TrevorLawrence hit 71%+ for 10th time in last 19 games 🔥



90.9% (10/16/22 @ IN)

83.3% (9/18/22 vs IN)

81.0% (1/1/23 @ HOU)

80.7% (11/6/22 vs LV)

78.4% (11/27/22 vs BAL)

75.0% (9/10/23 @ IN)

72.5% (11/13/22 @ KC)

71.9% (1/9/22 vs IN)

71.8% (9/25/22 @ LC)

71.4% (12/11/22 @ TN) pic.twitter.com/qvCyOH9p4d — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) September 10, 2023

He finished connecting on 24-of-32 passes for 241 yards and two scores with one interception. He also rushed for 21 yards.

Etienne topped 100 total yards, with 77 rushing and 27 receiving, and sealed the game with a 26-yard TD rush in the fourth quarter:

Travis Etienne dropping in to remind you that he’s still RB1 in #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WvZeY66C84 — PlayerProfiler NFL (@Profiler_NFL) September 10, 2023

He also showed off his wheels on a nice block downfield:

Yooooooooooo. @Jaguars Travis Etienne used those wheels to *block*. pic.twitter.com/smZSvGc4Gd — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 10, 2023

Next up, the Jaguars host the Super Bowl champs Kansas City on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS), looking to send the Chiefs to an 0-2 start and get some redemption from the close AFC playoffs loss last season (27-20 at KC).

More game highlights and reaction:

Trevor Lawrence DIME to Evan Engram #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/VeBaO1eI87 — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 10, 2023

Trevor Lawrence with a MISSLE of a throw here, no idea how he fit the ball in here.



Calvin Ridley caught it, and no, he didn't fumble (overturned)pic.twitter.com/rWxmI4aAxW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

The throw from Trevor Lawrence. The catch by Zay Jones.



OK, Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/5CYIRaAgIh — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 10, 2023