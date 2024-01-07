Travis Etienne reaches milestone, but Jaguars' season ends in disappointment

Travis Etienne topped the 1,000 rushing yards mark for a second-straight season, but that effort wasn't enough to stop the tailspin of a finish for the Jacksonville Jaguars season. A couple of errant Trevor Lawrence passes while down late in the fourth quarter sealed a 28-20 loss at Tennessee on Sunday, leaving Jacksonville a win short of clinching the AFC South and instead had them eliminated from the playoffs. Lawrence was activated after missing the previous week's win over Carolina with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Lawrence played through multiple injuries in a stretch where the Jags lost five of the final six games of the regular season to go from a firm spot at the top of the division to out of the playoffs altogether. Lawrence completed 29-of-43 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions Sunday. Etienne rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries and also totaled five catches for 30 yards. He finishes with 1,008 rushing yards (with 11 touchdowns rushing), after reaching 1,125 yards in the regular season last year (five touchdowns rushing). He also had 171 rushing yards and a touchdown in last year's playoffs. The Jaguars had better injury luck last year in recovering from a 3-7 start to finish 9-8 and win the AFC South, also taking a first-round home playoff win over Los Angeles before a close loss at Kansas City. On the other sideline Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a TD catch and 46 receiving yards total on seven catches, triggering contract clauses for an additional $500,000. He finishes his debut season in Tennessee with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. It's his first 1,000-yard receiving season since 2020 and a seventh of his prolific career. Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for @swaggy_t1!@FastTwitchDrink | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UzVTyGIDll — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 7, 2024 Incentives met. +$500K https://t.co/MK3V8U3kQY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2024 TREVOR LAWRENCE TO CALVIN RIDLEY BOMB 💣 pic.twitter.com/aTj7ZEhOa4 — PFF (@PFF) January 7, 2024 Jags were 8-3 at the start of December. FPI had their playoff chances at 98.4%.



Five losses in six games, and now they're out. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 7, 2024 Seventh TD of the season for @DeAndreHopkins!



📺: Watch #JAXvsTEN on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/7nZhZ8BfaX — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 7, 2024

