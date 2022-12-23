Travis Etienne reaches 1,000-yard rushing mark as Jags continue playoff push

Travis Etienne's impressive second shot at a rookie season continued on Thursday by reaching a stat milestone.

Etienne reached 1,000 rushing yards exactly in just over 200 carries, after taking over the starting role during the season.

Etienne accounted for over 100 offensive yards Thursday night with 22 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 29 in a 19-3 win at the New York Jets.

According to former Clemson SID Tim Bourret, he is the first former Tiger RB to reach 1,000 rushing yards since CJ Spiller in 2012 (1,244 with the Bills).

Etienne had to miss his true rookie year after a season-ending foot injury in the preseason. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft along with Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence had a steady night as the Jags make a playoff push, connecting on 20-of-31 throws for 229 yards and rushing for 51 yards and a TD.

Jacksonville (7-8) controls its destiny when it comes to winning the AFC South, as it can sweep the Tennessee Titans with a home regular-season finale and also plays at Houston next week.