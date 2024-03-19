Three Tigers projected in three-round NFL mock draft

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus released a three-round NFL draft projection this week that has three Tigers on it. None are pegged to go on Day 1, though. Common first-round projection Nate Wiggins is picked to go early in the second round (37th) to pair with Clemson pro AJ Terrell in the Atlanta Falcons secondary. Wiggins is 14th on their big board overall as the No. 2 cornerback. Later in the second round, PFF picks Ruke Orhorhoro, who is 54th on the big board, for the 52nd overall selection to the LA Rams. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who is 88th overall on the big board, is pegged for a third-round pick for Seattle. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's latest has Wiggins staying in the first round and going No. 22 overall to Philadelphia ($). "Philadelphia ranked 30th in both points allowed per game (25.2) and QBR allowed (55.7), and it was 31st in passing yards allowed to receivers (3,125). Veteran starting corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry are each on the wrong side of 30. Wiggins could step in and play a huge role for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. At 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, he's slender, but he has elite speed. He ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine," Kiper said. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah agrees on Wiggins to Philly. "The Eagles pass defense was atrocious last season. Wiggins is the most natural cover man in this year’s draft," said Jeremiah. USA TODAY's latest joins the PFF mock in no Wiggins in the first round, however. The NFL draft will be held in Detroit starting on April 25 (8 p.m.) with the first round, then rounds 2-3 on April 26 and rounds 4-7 on April 27.

