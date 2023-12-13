Three Clemson pros make Top 20 of 2024 NFL free agent rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus assessed the top projected NFL free agents for 2024, and there are some Clemson names to note. That's led by top WR and No. 4 overall on list, Tee Higgins. "Injuries have hampered almost the entire 2023 season for Higgins after his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2022 with a receiving grade above 75.0," PFF's Brad Spielberger said. "A franchise tag already seemed likely heading into the season, and with little new data to impact the negotiation either way, that seems inevitable. The field-stretching, jump-ball receiver should have the chance to bounce back in 2024 along with the entire Bengals team following a disappointing season." His situation was compared to another 'WRU' alum with Mike Williams in Los Angeles. Higgins averaged over 1,000 yards with 19 total receiving touchdowns over his first three seasons. Over nine games (eight starts) this year, he has 32 catches for 436 yards and two scores. No. 7 on the list is standout defender Christian Wilkins in Miami. "Wilkins hoped to get an extension done before the 2023 season but hasn’t let the lack of one amid many at the position slow him down. Wilkins is as good a run defender as any interior defensive lineman in the NFL, setting career highs in every pass-rushing category — including pass-rush win rate, pressure rate, sacks, quarterback hits and pressures," said Spielberger, who also projects a franchise tag for Wilkins. Wilkins has been one of the most productive defensive linemen in the league over his career so far with 341 tackles, 19 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, 45 QB hits and 19 pass breakups in 77 games. Staying on the D-line, DJ Reader of the Bengals is ranked No. 19. "Reader is as stout as they come and nearly impossible to displace by just one blocker. And while he’ll never fill up the stat sheet with sacks, he can push the pocket and free up teammates as well as any nose tackle," Spielberger said. PFF projects he receives a three-year deal worth $45.75 million with nearly $30 million of that guaranteed. He is currently on a four-year deal worth $53 million in his eighth year in the league after starting with a fifth-round NFL draft selection in Houston in 2016. Reader has logged 34 tackles (two for loss) with seven QB hits with a fumble recovery this season.

