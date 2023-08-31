Three Clemson pros land on NFL practice squads ahead of season start

Cornell Powell is back with the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City for a third season in a row.

The former undrafted free agent played in three games last season but didn't register a catch.

Amari Rodgers will start a season on a practice squad for the first time in his NFL career, in Indianapolis, after signing there in August and being released this week.

Rodgers was waived by Houston this summer after playing there at the end of the 2022 season -- logging his first career touchdown catch -- after being waived by the Green Bay Packers last year. The 2021 Green Bay Packers third-round NFL draft selection made his initial impact as a kick returner with 40 punt returns and 17 kick returns for 625 total yards, but five fumbles in 10 Packers games last season led to his exit in Green Bay.

Philadelphia undrafted free agent pickup Joseph Ngata also went back to the team that released him after showcasing his skills in the preseason.

Ngata declared for the NFL draft after posting career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (526) and adding two touchdown receptions in 659 offensive snaps over 14 games last season (all starts). He is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games as a Tiger (25 starts) from 2019-22.

Ngata was rated as a 5-star prospect out of Folsom, California in high school.

Another Clemson receiver to be cut this week was Adam Humphries, who has not been announced on a practice squad as of Thursday afternoon. There were initial reports that he may find a spot back in Houston where he was released.