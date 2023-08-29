Texans release former Clemson receiver

Adam Humphries was not in the announced initial roster for the 2023 NFL season in Houston.

He signed midway through training camp and had a pair of catches in one preseason game for the Texans. The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans will likely sign him to their practice squad if he clears waivers tomorrow afternoon.

Humphries is coming off playing in 17 games in Washington last year, where he tallied 41 catches for 383 yards while on a one-year contract.

The former undrafted free agent landed his biggest contract with the Tennessee Titans previously, signing for $36 million over four years but struggling with injury and only playing two years with Tennessee. He totaled four touchdown receptions and 50 total catches for over 600 yards there.

His biggest single season came with the Tampa Bay Bucs, where he posted 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.

Humphries was a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite out of Dorman High School, signing in the same class (2011) with high school teammate and highly-rated receiver Charone Peake. Humphries had 127 receptions for 1,097 yards and three touchdowns, 24 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries and 69 punt returns for 476 yards and one touchdown in 1,910 snaps over 53 games (27 starts) in his Clemson career.