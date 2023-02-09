Tee Higgins on why players should pick Clemson: 'We're Receiver U'

TigerNet Staff by

Tee Higgins has been the talk of the young offseason for all but two teams to play this week in the Super Bowl, but Higgins shrugged off the trade rumors and said he wants to stick with Cincinnati "for a while."

Higgins did the Super Bowl media circuit on Thursday and he was asked about what stands out about his school and why it's produced so many top receivers.

"We like to sling the ball around man," Higgins said of Clemson. "I mean, why not Clemson? Just in little ole South Carolina, just a little town but you're going to have fun. At the end of the day, we're Receiver U. Especially if you're a receiver, go to Clemson. Trust me, trust me.

"They're going to toss you the ball."

Higgins put together back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving regular seasons and has logged 3,028 receiving yards and 19 scores over three seasons after going with the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft's second round.

He finished his three-year Clemson career from 2017-19 with 135 career receptions for 2,448 yards with 27 receiving touchdowns over 1,279 snaps in 43 games (30 starts). The 27 receiving touchdowns tied a school record with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.

Watch more from Higgins' interview below:

“Especially if you’re a receiver, go to Clemson…they’re going to toss you the ball.”@teehiggins5 joins Super Bowl Live and discusses what makes the Bengals receiving corp so special. pic.twitter.com/GYtYiu3DXA — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 9, 2023

Higgins named some of the top receivers from Clemson in another interview:

Tee Higgins picks his Top 3 WRs all-time from Clemson pic.twitter.com/cA9NAdo6co — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 9, 2023