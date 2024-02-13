Six Tigers set to compete in NFL Combine

The invitees were announced on Tuesday, and from the future Clemson pros, running back Will Shipley, defensive linemen Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro and Xavier Thomas, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins made the list.

Wiggins is widely-regarded as a strong candidate for the NFL draft's first round. He is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect by Pro Football Focus.

Next in that PFF big board is Trotter (64), then Orhorhoro (89), Davis (125), Thomas (128) and Shipley (130). The Athletic has three Tigers in the Top 100 with Wiggins (25), Orhorhoro (52) and Trotter (99).

This year's event will take place in Indianapolis from February 26 through March 4.

The defensive line and linebacker prospects will do drills on Feb. 29 (3 p.m.), the cornerbacks will compete on March 1 (3 p.m.) and the running backs will go on March 2 (1 p.m.). The NFL Network airs the event.