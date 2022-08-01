Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in

Deshaun Watson could get back to the field by October if the NFL upholds the reported six-game decision (USAT/Ken Blaze).
Deshaun Watson could get back to the field by October if the NFL upholds the reported six-game decision (USAT/Ken Blaze).

Six game suspension ruled by NFL investigation of Deshaun Watson
by - 2022 Aug 1, Mon 08:40

A former judge handling the NFL's ruling on Deshaun Watson has found that he violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL now has three days to decide on whether to appeal the decision. The league had been reported to be pushing for a full-season suspension.

Watson and the NFL Players Association came out with a statement Sunday evening calling on the NFL to honor the third-party decision and not appeal. Watson and the NFLPA pledged to not appeal the decision themselves.

Retired federal judge Sue Lewis Robinson handled the proceedings earlier last month for Monday's decision. The decision is also reported to include a clause saying Watson can only get massages from his NFL team's personnel and must maintain a clean record from police investigation and the league's personal conduct policy. There is no fine attached to the decision.

Watson has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Watson had been accused by 25 women within those cases from events from March 2020 to March 2021 while he was with the Houston Texans.

He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March where he signed a $230 million contract that's fully guaranteed for the next five years. That contract was structured in such a way that a six-game suspension will cost Watson only $333,333 in salary, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
DeAndre Hopkins wishes NFL PED policy 'wasn't so black and white'
DeAndre Hopkins wishes NFL PED policy 'wasn't so black and white'
Three Tigers named to Bednarik Watch list
Three Tigers named to Bednarik Watch list
Five Tigers named to PFF All-America team
Five Tigers named to PFF All-America team
Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 55) Author
spacer TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 colemanfan
spacer While I believe he's still innocent....
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: While I believe he's still innocent....
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Yep!***
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer NFL and MeToo
 Tigergirlga
spacer Huh?
 geech72
spacer Exactly !!!
 BigCUFan®
spacer No women's rights were violated.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Exactly !!!
 bloodrunsorange63®
spacer Not a suspension
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Huh?
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Huh?
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Keep in mind...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: NFL and MeToo
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Does the 6-game suspension include pre-season games?***
 BigCUFan®
spacer No only regular season games***
 Tigerfansince1972®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 atltiger12
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Had he been found guilty of a crime then yes...***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Season long ban for what?***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 vlastimil_hort
spacer I’m honestly surprised it wasn’t a longer suspension.
 Judge Keller®
spacer I was thinking it was going to be 3.***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Which is why he got 6. Because of the attention and buzz it
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 hands up
spacer Wrong! “You and I” would never have faced the accusations
 DueWest
spacer I hear you
 ColorofGrey
spacer We wouldn't be in jail
 ColorofGrey
spacer Completely incorrect. In jail for what?
 AllOrange247365
spacer Good point
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Completely incorrect. In jail for what?
 vlastimil_hort
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 pawblood9
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 pawblood9
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 GonzoRugger86®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 u2mfl
spacer I think that's pretty much exactly what most people
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer At least the wait is over and he can start to move forward.
 colberttiger®
spacer If he only gets 6, he better take it and run. Nfl pushing for
 lovingit®
spacer That was all for PR purposes...
 El Tigre 1
spacer I wouldn’t doubt that way the can blame someone else but
 lovingit®
spacer Re: At least the wait is over and he can start to move forward.
 kctigs81
spacer Re: At least the wait is over and he can start to move forward.
 bloodrunsorange63®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 cufan
spacer Would any penalty make it right, though?
 ColorofGrey
spacer Hopefully the lawyers didn't make a dime..........
 CaliforniaTiger®
spacer How could rights be violated when they're doing their job?
 CaliforniaTiger®
spacer Re: How could rights be violated when they're doing their job?
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 BeverlyAnne®
spacer So in sum he is just suspended for promiscuous behavior...
 Tiger29212
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Deshaun Watson suspension ruling decision in
 ZeeGantt®
Read all 55 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest