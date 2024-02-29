CLEMSON in the NFL

Ruke Orhorhoro had an elite score in his NFL combine performance. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
Ruke Orhorhoro shines under the NFL combine spotlight
by - 2024 Feb 29 18:30

Ruke Orhorhoro shined on the NFL combine stage in Indianapolis on Thursday.

For the D-tackle group, Orhorhoro ran a 4.89 official 40, which was the fourth-fastest in the position area, and Tyler Davis managed a 5.02, which was the ninth-best. Orhorhoro's 10-yard split was the second-fastest among DTs (1.67).

Xavier Thomas ran the fourth-best official 40-time of edge defenders (4.62), and he says he can run even faster. Thomas said that he cramped up in warm-ups and that his calves "locked up" on him at the beginning of his runs.

MathBomb's RAS score analyzed Orhorhoro's day as "elite," with especially strong marks as a runner and with his vertical (32 inches) and broad jump (9'8"). The vertical was fourth-best among DTs and the broad jump was second-best. Per that outlet, Orhorhoro's RAS score is the 21st-best of all defensive tackle prospects going back to 1987.

Davis in drills:

Orhorhoro in drills:

More analysis on the D-line prospects:

