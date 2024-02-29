Ruke Orhorhoro shines under the NFL combine spotlight

For the D-tackle group, Orhorhoro ran a 4.89 official 40, which was the fourth-fastest in the position area, and Tyler Davis managed a 5.02, which was the ninth-best. Orhorhoro's 10-yard split was the second-fastest among DTs (1.67).

Xavier Thomas ran the fourth-best official 40-time of edge defenders (4.62), and he says he can run even faster. Thomas said that he cramped up in warm-ups and that his calves "locked up" on him at the beginning of his runs.

Not injured, Cramped up in warm ups and tried to run through the cramps, calves locked up on me at beginning of both runs unfortunately. Will re run at pro day. — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 29, 2024

Official 40yd dash times for DTs:



4.78 Braden Fiske

4.85 Mekhi Wingo, Brandon Dorlus

4.87 Byron Murphy II

4.89 Ruke Orhorhoro

4.91 Kris Jenkins

4.97 Jaden Crumedy

4.99 DeWayne Carter

5.01 Maason Smith

5.02 Tyler Davis — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 29, 2024

Im so much faster than that, cramps are so unfortunate man. https://t.co/xDJLP2Qbbw — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 29, 2024

MathBomb's RAS score analyzed Orhorhoro's day as "elite," with especially strong marks as a runner and with his vertical (32 inches) and broad jump (9'8"). The vertical was fourth-best among DTs and the broad jump was second-best. Per that outlet, Orhorhoro's RAS score is the 21st-best of all defensive tackle prospects going back to 1987.

Davis in drills:

Orhorhoro in drills:

Bag holding for the big men is a dangerous job 😂



More analysis on the D-line prospects:

Xavier Thomas is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.79 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 527 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Spits projectedhttps://t.co/kohkQu8DHS pic.twitter.com/24j9xgHfuT — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

Ruke Orhorhoro is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 21 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/g5yYT1hsA5 pic.twitter.com/ERJSh5TFj9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024