|
Ruke Orhorhoro shines under the NFL combine spotlight
Ruke Orhorhoro shined on the NFL combine stage in Indianapolis on Thursday.
For the D-tackle group, Orhorhoro ran a 4.89 official 40, which was the fourth-fastest in the position area, and Tyler Davis managed a 5.02, which was the ninth-best. Orhorhoro's 10-yard split was the second-fastest among DTs (1.67). Xavier Thomas ran the fourth-best official 40-time of edge defenders (4.62), and he says he can run even faster. Thomas said that he cramped up in warm-ups and that his calves "locked up" on him at the beginning of his runs. 6'4", 294 pounds with a 4.90u? @ClemsonFB Ruke Orhorhoro isn't playing. 🗣️ OK XT!! 4.62 official for @atxlete #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/DyvW0pBVDh Not injured, Cramped up in warm ups and tried to run through the cramps, calves locked up on me at beginning of both runs unfortunately. Will re run at pro day. Official 40yd dash times for DTs: Im so much faster than that, cramps are so unfortunate man. https://t.co/xDJLP2Qbbw Size. Strength. Speed. @tdbeast5390 MathBomb's RAS score analyzed Orhorhoro's day as "elite," with especially strong marks as a runner and with his vertical (32 inches) and broad jump (9'8"). The vertical was fourth-best among DTs and the broad jump was second-best. Per that outlet, Orhorhoro's RAS score is the 21st-best of all defensive tackle prospects going back to 1987. Davis in drills: Tyler Davis Wave Drill#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/HD9lRffy8B Orhorhoro in drills: "He's really really athletic." Bag holding for the big men is a dangerous job 😂 More analysis on the D-line prospects: Xavier Thomas is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.79 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 527 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024. Ruke Orhorhoro is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 21 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024. Tyler Davis is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.64 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 383 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/V4J8fQh2bn
4.78 Braden Fiske
4.85 Mekhi Wingo, Brandon Dorlus
4.87 Byron Murphy II
4.89 Ruke Orhorhoro
4.91 Kris Jenkins
4.97 Jaden Crumedy
4.99 DeWayne Carter
5.01 Maason Smith
5.02 Tyler Davis
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📷: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YCHe9F4WVM
Yeah. 🐅📈 @ruke33 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JPe7i9pLSa
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LXDgURW5OV
Spits projectedhttps://t.co/kohkQu8DHS pic.twitter.com/24j9xgHfuT
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/g5yYT1hsA5 pic.twitter.com/ERJSh5TFj9
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/5ISxw1l4sg pic.twitter.com/sw9BfVu7BX
For the D-tackle group, Orhorhoro ran a 4.89 official 40, which was the fourth-fastest in the position area, and Tyler Davis managed a 5.02, which was the ninth-best. Orhorhoro's 10-yard split was the second-fastest among DTs (1.67).
Xavier Thomas ran the fourth-best official 40-time of edge defenders (4.62), and he says he can run even faster. Thomas said that he cramped up in warm-ups and that his calves "locked up" on him at the beginning of his runs.
6'4", 294 pounds with a 4.90u? @ClemsonFB Ruke Orhorhoro isn't playing.
🗣️ OK XT!! 4.62 official for @atxlete #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/DyvW0pBVDh— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 29, 2024
Not injured, Cramped up in warm ups and tried to run through the cramps, calves locked up on me at beginning of both runs unfortunately. Will re run at pro day.— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 29, 2024
Official 40yd dash times for DTs:
Im so much faster than that, cramps are so unfortunate man. https://t.co/xDJLP2Qbbw— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 29, 2024
Size. Strength. Speed. @tdbeast5390
MathBomb's RAS score analyzed Orhorhoro's day as "elite," with especially strong marks as a runner and with his vertical (32 inches) and broad jump (9'8"). The vertical was fourth-best among DTs and the broad jump was second-best. Per that outlet, Orhorhoro's RAS score is the 21st-best of all defensive tackle prospects going back to 1987.
Davis in drills:
Tyler Davis Wave Drill#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/HD9lRffy8B— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) February 29, 2024
Orhorhoro in drills:
"He's really really athletic."
Bag holding for the big men is a dangerous job 😂
More analysis on the D-line prospects:
Xavier Thomas is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.79 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 527 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.
Ruke Orhorhoro is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 21 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.
Tyler Davis is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.64 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 383 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now