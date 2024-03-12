Reports: Clemson pro signing with Washington

Clelin Ferrell, per multiple reports, is set to sign with the Washington Commanders. Ferrell joins former Clemson D-line teammate KJ Henry there.

The Richmond, Virginia product was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers for one season, making a career-best 17 starts with 3.5 sacks, 28 combo tackles, 13 QB hits and six TFLs.

The former Clemson All-American was picked No. 4 overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the Raiders, but after some injury issues, Ferrell's contract was not renewed in Las Vegas. He totaled 105 combo tackles, ten sacks, 15 TFLs and 32 QB hits over four seasons there.

Ferrell completed his college career with 166 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 27.0 sacks, 51 quarterback pressures, seven pass breakups and five caused fumbles in 2,167 snaps over 44 games (all starts).

He left Clemson as only the second two-time, first-team AP All-American and the school’s first such player since 1981-82.