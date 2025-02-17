Reports: Bengals working on keeping Tee Higgins, second franchise tag could be on the way

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

One of the top-ranked free agents from the hype-filled NFL offseason may not come to be. Again. A unanimous projected No. 1 NFL free agent across the Web, former Clemson receiver standout Tee Higgins may not leave Cincinnati after all. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Bengals are "focused on getting a long-term deal done" with Higgins and hope a franchise tag won't be needed getting there. Bengals on SI cited league sources Monday reporting that the Bengals do indeed plan to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins: "Sources say Higgins' camp expects to get tagged at this point. He would be the top free agent if he were to make it to free agency. "That isn't expected to happen. The Bengals will tag Higgins by the March 4 deadline." That outlet also cited sources in agreement with Pelissero that the Bengals are serious about signing Higgins to a long-term deal. The window to franchise tag a player opens on Tuesday and runs through early March. The Bengals would pay $26.2 million for the tag, but a second year of Higgins on a franchise tag could cause conflict if they don't work out a longer deal before the season. PFF's projected contract for Higgins is at $112 million total and $28 million annually over four years. In 12 games (nine starts) last season, Higgins tallied a career-best in touchdown receptions (10), his second-best year with catches (73) and third-best in yards (911). Higgins has seen more limited time over the last two seasons due to injury after averaging over 1,000 yards receiving in his first three campaigns as a pro.

