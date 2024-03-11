Report: Clemson pro WR standout requests trade

Report: Clemson pro WR standout Tee Higgins requests trade

TigerNet Staff

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says a former Clemson wide receiver wants to be on the move. Schefter reported that Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, who was given a franchise tag recently to stay with the Bengals, has requested a trade: "Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new home." Since his early selection in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Higgins had been a steady contributor for the Bengals. Over his first three seasons, Higgins averaged 1,009 yards with six touchdowns and over 100 targets in 15 games per year. Last season, Higgins was hampered by injury and limited to a career-low 11 games, 76 targets, 46 catches, 656 yards, and five touchdowns. Trade talks or a possible new deal had been reported previously, but neither came before the Bengals recently approached the franchise tag deadline and opted to lock in Higgins for at least one more season. Higgins left Clemson tied for the career-best in receiving touchdowns (27). Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

