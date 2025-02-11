Projected No. 1 free agent Tee Higgins says he'd love to stay in Cincy, but "it's not in my control"

Is former Clemson standout receiver Tee Higgins' run in Cincinnati over? Not officially. Higgins is regarded by multiple outlets as the top projected free agent this NFL offseason, with the Bengals said to be unlikely to use a second franchise tag on him and needing to juggle other contracts as well. That hefty potential franchise tag decision would have to come by March 4, and then after that deadline passes, the Bengals would have a quick first shot at reaching a deal before Higgins hits the open market in mid-March. Higgins had the tag put on him last year for $21.8 million, but he is projected to have a $28 million annual salary over four years to top $110 million total in his next signing (PFF). In 12 games (nine starts) last season, Higgins garnered a career-best in touchdown receptions (10), his second-best year with catches (73) and third-best in yards (911). Higgins has seen more limited time over the last two seasons due to injury after averaging over 1,000 yards receiving in his first three campaigns as a pro. He held a function over the weekend in Cincinnati and said that he had talked with fellow Bengals teammates about another go there. "Obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy, but it’s not in my hands right now,” Higgins told FOX19 Cincinnati. "So, I’ve got to do what I need to do. If that’s go to another team, then that’s what happens." But Higgins did express he would love to stay where he was drafted in the second round in 2020. "I’m just trying to stay away from it right now and clear my head, get away from the game, especially after this, after (the Super Bowl)," Higgins said. "Clear my head, get away from the game for a few weeks, and then obviously in March, that’s when things will start ramping up for me with the free agency coming up. "And then, I mean, obviously I would love to be there in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the coaching staff, everything in the building. But, hey, it’s not in my control." "I love it here, I love the city, I love the fans, I love the coaching staff, everything in the building. But, it's not in my control."



But what is Tee Higgins' priority when it comes to his future? pic.twitter.com/zUDVXpuQfm — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 10, 2025

