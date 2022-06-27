Power Rangers show out for former Tiger's hometown camp

Power Rangers show out for Austin Bryant's hometown camp

The Power Rangers were all on hand for a youth camp hosted by Austin Bryant in Thomasville, Georgia over the weekend.

The standout former Clemson quartet of Bryant, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell spent time in their offseason coaching up kids from near Bryant's hometown in south Georgia.

Thomas County coach Justin Rogers was happy to see them come out.

“We went two years without doing these kinds of things, so these guys (are) getting back into the community, giving back to kids and bringing large groups together again,” Rogers told WALB. “Getting just fellowship having fun over football and getting better is awesome. It’s just awesome to be here and all his former teammates at Clemson and all the guys he has down here is just exciting on the community.”

Bryant said he was "grateful" to have the whole Power Rangers group there.

“My three guys best friends and it’s just a blessing that we’ve been able to stay friends this long and also keep that same connection we had in college. So I’m grateful for them to come out here and impart some wisdom on the kids, interacting and really taking time to inspire the youth of my community and I don’t take it lightly,” said Bryant.

Bryant's mission was to bring out the potential he knew was there.

“I wouldn’t say it’s something I have to instill, it’s something I think all these kids from South Georgia have that in them already because I know I take that same chip on my shoulder when I go into these NFL locker rooms,” he said of a tough mentality. “So it’s not about trying to instill it, it’s about bringing out what’s already there so that’s my whole mission today, and hopefully if we could touch one man and we can touch a lot of people.”

Bryant's career to this point has been marred with injury, but he did play a career-high 14 games last season in Detroit, making five starts with 4.5 sacks, 31 tackles and five TFLs.