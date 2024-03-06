Post-combine NFL mock drafts, rankings for Clemson prospects

TigerNet Staff by

Two Clemson NFL draft prospects remain among the top at their respective positions after last week's NFL combine. Nate Wiggins is the No. 25 draft prospect overall for ESPN's Field Yates, as his fourth cornerback. "Wiggins ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of any player at this year's combine (4.28), as he can absolutely fly. He checked in at only 173 pounds, but he can hold up in man coverage. Plus, the competitiveness and wheels are too good to ignore. Wiggins finished 2023 with two picks and six pass breakups," Yates said. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is Yates' No. 5 overall linebacker. Trotter did not run a 40-time at the NFL combine, but he could display his testing skills in Clemson's Pro Day on March 14. ESPN's Jordan Reid projects Wiggins to go with the No. 19 pick overall in the first round to the Los Angeles Rams. "Weighing in at 173 pounds at the combine wasn't ideal, but running a 4.28 in the 40 sure quieted those concerns quickly. A patient and sudden corner, Wiggins is routinely able to stick with targets in man coverage, and he has good instincts in zone. The Rams' defense severely lacks building blocks in the secondary, but Wiggins can be an immediate starter," Reid said. On NFL.com, Charles Davis pegs Wiggins for four spots back, to Houston. "The Texans were one of the fun stories of the 2023 season, and they do not want the momentum to fade. Adding one of the top CBs strengthens what HC DeMeco Ryans has in place. Wiggins will eventually start opposite CB Derek Stingley Jr.," Davis said. CBS Sports' latest mock has Wiggins going in between those picks at No. 20 to Pittsburgh. "Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Fun and crazy athlete young duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.," said CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now