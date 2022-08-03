NFL to appeal Deshaun Watson six-game suspension

Deshaun Watson's NFL punishment is still to be determined after an appeal was filed on Wednesday.

Earlier this week the former Clemson star was handed a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson in a third-party judgment sought by the NFL and the NFLPA with Watson's case.

Watson was found to have violated three aspects of the league's personal conduct policy, but Robinson sided more with Watson when it came to the severity of punishment, after the NFL had reportedly sought a full-season ban.

The NFL had three days to appeal and did so on Wednesday, with league commissioner Roger Goodell having the decision to preside over it himself or appoint someone. The news likely indicates that the suspension will lengthen. NFL reporters Jonathan Jones and Aaron Wilson each cited league sources saying the NFL will push for at least a season-long suspension.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported the same and said "money is now a significant part of the equation." The Robinson ruling did not include any fines.

Watson has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Watson had been accused by 25 women within those cases from events from March 2020 to March 2021 while he was with the Houston Texans.

He last played in the 2020 NFL season and sat out last year during a trade dispute with the Texans. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March and handed a 5-year and $230 million guaranteed contract.

Statement from NFL spokesman @NFLprguy on the appeal, which has been filed: pic.twitter.com/n8tceBYinJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2022

By appealing Sue L. Robinson’s recommendation, the NFL is necessarily surrendering the ability to say, “It was her decision, we respect the process.” Now it’ll definitively have the league’s stamp on it.



Makes it hard to imagine Deshaun Watson’s suspension stays at 6 games. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 3, 2022

Our Lead NFL Insider @jjones9 with the latest on Deshaun Watson



via @CBSSportsHQ pic.twitter.com/EGympWeG3l — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 3, 2022

NFL appeal filing does state that the league is seeking a one-year suspension of Deshaun Watson, per league source, which is what league sought unsuccessfully before NFL disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson, who issued a six-game suspension https://t.co/fxt8xx4E8n — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2022

NFL is expected to pursue a significant increase in punishment of Deshaun Watson, with some league sources predicting they will seek to suspend him for the entire season, per league sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2022

The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year for Deshaun Watson, sources confirm. Just as the league had at the start. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 3, 2022

I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022

A potential fine from the NFL, should they indeed go that route, is significant for this reason: Previously, under a 6-game suspension, Watson stood to lose $345k. Under a one-year suspension, it would've been $1.035m. Largely inconsequential relative to his $230m contract. https://t.co/BFvpTHdhgH — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022