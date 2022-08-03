CLEMSON in the NFL

Deshaun Watson's suspension could lengthen under an NFL review. (USAT photo)
NFL to appeal Deshaun Watson six-game suspension
Deshaun Watson's NFL punishment is still to be determined after an appeal was filed on Wednesday.

Earlier this week the former Clemson star was handed a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson in a third-party judgment sought by the NFL and the NFLPA with Watson's case.

Watson was found to have violated three aspects of the league's personal conduct policy, but Robinson sided more with Watson when it came to the severity of punishment, after the NFL had reportedly sought a full-season ban.

The NFL had three days to appeal and did so on Wednesday, with league commissioner Roger Goodell having the decision to preside over it himself or appoint someone. The news likely indicates that the suspension will lengthen. NFL reporters Jonathan Jones and Aaron Wilson each cited league sources saying the NFL will push for at least a season-long suspension.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported the same and said "money is now a significant part of the equation." The Robinson ruling did not include any fines.

Watson has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Watson had been accused by 25 women within those cases from events from March 2020 to March 2021 while he was with the Houston Texans.

He last played in the 2020 NFL season and sat out last year during a trade dispute with the Texans. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March and handed a 5-year and $230 million guaranteed contract.

