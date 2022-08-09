CLEMSON in the NFL

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saw from the investigation a need to push for more than six games suspending Deshaun Watson (USAT/Ken Blaze).
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saw from the investigation a need to push for more than six games suspending Deshaun Watson (USAT/Ken Blaze).

NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
by - 2022 Aug 9, Tue 20:00

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell formally announced in owners' meetings on Tuesday in Minnesota that the league is pushing for a season-long suspension of former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson was handed a six-game suspension by a third-party arbiter between the NFL and the NFL Players Association recently, but the league appealed within two days at the call of Goodell, who saw enough from the decision to push for a longer suspension.

“Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that and that was something that we felt was our right to do as well as NFLPA,” Goodell said according to reports. "So we decided it was the right thing to do...Because we’ve seen the evidence. She (Judge Sue Robinson) was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there was multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior.

"Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”

The decision on whether to extend the suspension is now in former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey's hands, who has worked with other league cases previously.

Watson has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse. Earlier criminal grand juries did not choose to indict Watson.

He sat out the 2021 NFL season while in a trade dispute with the Houston Texans and received that trade in March to the Cleveland Browns, who gave him a $230 million guaranteed contract over five years.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
WATCH: Clemson LB interviews after Tuesday's practice
WATCH: Clemson LB interviews after Tuesday's practice
Clemson D-line commit named MaxPreps preseason All-American
Clemson D-line commit named MaxPreps preseason All-American
Two Tigers make ESPN ranking of college football's top-50 newcomers
Two Tigers make ESPN ranking of college football's top-50 newcomers
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 21) Author
spacer TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 TomTom
spacer he Wasn’t with the Browns last season***
 Tiger29212
spacer Re: he Wasn’t with the Browns last season***
 TomTom
spacer Yet he does nothing about Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft, or Jerry Jones***
 Tiger29212
spacer Re: Yet he does nothing about Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft, or Jerry Jones***
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Re: Yet he does nothing about Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft, or Jerry Jones***
 Dollarinflation
spacer That’s tricky, Godell works for the Owners***
 andylayne®
spacer Does Michael Irvin still work for the NFL Network?***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: I Don't Remember Big Ben Sitting Out An Entire Season ---
 Xander5000
spacer Re: I Don't Remember Big Ben Sitting Out An Entire Season ---
 bulabugs6
spacer What were the "violations" exactly?***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: What were the "violations" exactly?***
 TomTom
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 teeman4life89
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 teeman4life89
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 teeman4life89
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 teeman4life89
spacer One more time for the people in the back....***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 Mademik
spacer Exactly, it makes no sense at all!
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: NFL commish speaks about push for season-long suspension of Deshaun Watson
 CU1976
Read all 21 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest