Cris Collinsworth says having a coach similar to Dabo Swinney will help Trevor Lawrence's progression as a pro. (Photo: Stephen Lew / USATODAY)
Cris Collinsworth says having a coach similar to Dabo Swinney will help Trevor Lawrence's progression as a pro. (Photo: Stephen Lew / USATODAY)

NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth expects 'major jump' from Trevor Lawrence in year two
by - 2022 Jul 11, Mon 11:24

Year 1 top-to-bottom was a struggle for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their franchise QB Trevor Lawrence.

With a new and experienced NFL head coach in Doug Pederson, there's a natural expectation for improvement, and longtime NFL analyst and former pro Cris Collinsworth projects even more than that.

"Trevor, he's a tough kid," Collinsworth said on a Pro Football Focus podcast. "The only time I saw him in person last year was in Cincinnati on a Thursday night. He runs — he runs hard — and he has a real element of that. He’s going to have (Travis) Etienne come back sort of as his safety valve kind of guy who didn’t play at all last year. Do I think that they’re going to go and win the division? Probably not, but I would expect a major jump."

Collinsworth is a big fan of Pederson.

"Doug is one of the coolest guys in the world. He's just a laid back, comfortable kind of guy -- much like what Trevor had at Clemson," Collinsworth said. "Somebody who is going to be very relatable. I think it's going to be a match made in heaven."

Lawrence connected on 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

In a 3-14 campaign, Lawrence finished 28th in ESPN's QBR stat, which was third-best among rookies.

Lawrence was Clemson's first-ever No. 1 overall NFL draft selection in April 2021.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence surprises Jacksonville youth sports program with funding for two years
Trevor Lawrence surprises Jacksonville youth sports program with funding for two years
Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
Trevor Lawrence to Colin Cowherd: "I have a lot greater appreciation for winning"
Trevor Lawrence to Colin Cowherd: "I have a lot greater appreciation for winning"
Grady Jarrett, Deshaun Watson named among elite in ESPN NFL position surveys
Grady Jarrett, Deshaun Watson named among elite in ESPN NFL position surveys
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest