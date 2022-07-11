NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth expects 'major jump' from Trevor Lawrence in year two

TigerNet Staff by

Year 1 top-to-bottom was a struggle for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their franchise QB Trevor Lawrence.

With a new and experienced NFL head coach in Doug Pederson, there's a natural expectation for improvement, and longtime NFL analyst and former pro Cris Collinsworth projects even more than that.

"Trevor, he's a tough kid," Collinsworth said on a Pro Football Focus podcast. "The only time I saw him in person last year was in Cincinnati on a Thursday night. He runs — he runs hard — and he has a real element of that. He’s going to have (Travis) Etienne come back sort of as his safety valve kind of guy who didn’t play at all last year. Do I think that they’re going to go and win the division? Probably not, but I would expect a major jump."

Collinsworth is a big fan of Pederson.

"Doug is one of the coolest guys in the world. He's just a laid back, comfortable kind of guy -- much like what Trevor had at Clemson," Collinsworth said. "Somebody who is going to be very relatable. I think it's going to be a match made in heaven."

Lawrence connected on 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

In a 3-14 campaign, Lawrence finished 28th in ESPN's QBR stat, which was third-best among rookies.

Lawrence was Clemson's first-ever No. 1 overall NFL draft selection in April 2021.

