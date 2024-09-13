Clemson pro involved in car accident

Nate Wiggins involved in car accident, ruled out for next game

TigerNet Staff by

Nate Wiggins was involved in a car accident and will be out for the Baltimore Ravens' next game, his coach John Harbaugh said on Friday. "Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago. They were kinda working through it," Harbaugh told reporters. "Looks like he won't be able to make it to the game. So he'll be out for this game with that. He's fine. He's healthy, he's fine, but he's just not going to be able to play." Harbaugh went on to say that Wiggins did suffer a neck injury. Wiggins was among the standout performers during the preseason action, but he had a quiet debut with one solo tackle in a 27-20 loss at Kansas City last week. He graded a solid 76.9 in coverage according to PFF. Wiggins continued a tradition of early NFL draft picks from the Tiger secondary this spring. He was selected with the 30th overall pick by the Ravens in April, as Clemson's lone first-round pick this year. Wiggins is the second first-round cornerback from Clemson since 2020 (AJ Terrell to Atlanta in 2020, No. 16 overall) and a sixth first-rounder from the all-time Clemson secondary since 1983. "Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago... He's healthy, he's fine, but not going to be able to play." pic.twitter.com/ageiqPutxh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2024

