Clemson defender goes early in first ESPN Mel Kiper Jr. 2024 mock draft

Nate Wiggins goes early in first ESPN Mel Kiper Jr. 2024 mock draft

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2024 NFL draft projection, and he sees one Clemson defender going higher than his prospect ranking currently. Kiper calls for Wiggins to go No. 11 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. "In my final mock ahead of the 2023 draft, I projected the Vikings taking a cornerback," Kiper said. "Instead, they went with wide receiver Jordan Addison, who had a fantastic rookie season, catching ten touchdown passes. That need in the secondary still exists. Minnesota ranked 28th in passing yards allowed to receivers last season (3,019), and 2022 second-rounder Andrew Booth Jr. hasn't quite figured things out. Let's go back to Clemson -- Booth's former school -- with the selection of Wiggins here. Wiggins was a lockdown defender in 2023, allowing just 4.2 yards per attempt as the nearest defender in coverage." Kiper has Wiggins as his No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 2 cornerback. "He has the length and recovery speed to match up effectively with any wideout he goes up against. Wiggins shows a smooth turning motion, good instincts in coverage, and can make up ground in a hurry while using his height and arm length as a major advantage," Kiper said. Also in his Top 10 position rankings are Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 2 off-ball LB) and Ruke Orhorhoro (No. 9 DT).

