Former Clemson WR's injury prognosis updated after being carted off field

Mike Williams' injury prognosis updated after being carted off field

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field after suffering a back injury in Sunday's road loss to the Denver Broncos.

Multiple reports late Sunday said Williams had an MRI that was negative and that he should be "OK" for Saturday's playoff game at Jacksonville (8:15/NBC). He was said to have suffered back spasms.

The Jaguars, led by Clemson pros Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, won seven of nine games down the stretch to win the AFC South and host a Playoff game, while the Chargers won 4-of-5 to close the year to clinch the top Wild Card spot at 10-7.

The Chargers did not need a win in Denver to change its playoff seeding and Chargers coach Brandon Staley was questioned for not resting key players in the season finale.

"We were trying to compete in the game and we only have 48 guys on the team that are active for the game," Staley told reporters (via ESPN). "So we wanted to make sure that they went a good ways in this football game and competed at a high level and then when we felt like it was right for them to get out of the game, then that's what we were going to do, slowly phase them out so that we could get ready for next week."

Williams has had to overcome injuries in his career previously, but over the last two seasons, he has 139 catches for 2,041 yards with 13 touchdowns over 27 games.

Williams signed a $60 million contract over three years with $40 million guaranteed over the offseason.

Scary news for the #Chargers WR Mike Williams being carted off the field in denver! pic.twitter.com/PUYr3ujoWW — Jayson Ortiz (@Jayson_ortiz) January 8, 2023

Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered back spasms, but MRI was negative, and he should be available for playoff game versus Jaguars, per source. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 9, 2023

Sources describe Chargers WR Mike Williams’ back injury as minor, believed to have suffered a spasm. X-ray was negative. ‘He’ll be OK,’ a source said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 9, 2023