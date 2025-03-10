sports_football
Grady Jarrett earned two Pro Bowl picks in Atlanta but his time there is over (Imagn Images/Brett Davis).
Longtime Clemson pro Grady Jarrett getting released by Falcons in surprise move
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

A long and successful run in Atlanta is over for Grady Jarrett, in a surprising move by the franchise.

The Falcons are set to release Jarrett, according to his agency and multiple reports.

The two-time Pro Bowl pick has been a staple of the Falcons defense over the last 10 years, tallying 36.5 sacks, 77 TFLs, 126 QB hits and 496 total tackles over 152 games.

The Falcons reportedly free up $16 million in cap space with the move.

Jarrett was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

The 3-star prospect earned All-American honors and first-team All-ACC in 2014 as a permanent team co-captain.

He had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts) in his Clemson career.

