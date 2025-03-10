The Falcons are set to release Jarrett, according to his agency and multiple reports.

The two-time Pro Bowl pick has been a staple of the Falcons defense over the last 10 years, tallying 36.5 sacks, 77 TFLs, 126 QB hits and 496 total tackles over 152 games.

The Falcons reportedly free up $16 million in cap space with the move.

Jarrett was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

The 3-star prospect earned All-American honors and first-team All-ACC in 2014 as a permanent team co-captain.

He had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts) in his Clemson career.

The #Falcons are releasing standout DT Grady Jarrett, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo, as the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee now heads to the market.



— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Stunner… Atlanta Falcons are releasing Grady Jarrett.



Grady's agent Todd France (@toddfrance_ on IG) of @AthletesFirst tells me.



— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 10, 2025