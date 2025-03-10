|
Longtime Clemson pro Grady Jarrett getting released by Falcons in surprise move
A long and successful run in Atlanta is over for Grady Jarrett, in a surprising move by the franchise.
The Falcons are set to release Jarrett, according to his agency and multiple reports. The two-time Pro Bowl pick has been a staple of the Falcons defense over the last 10 years, tallying 36.5 sacks, 77 TFLs, 126 QB hits and 496 total tackles over 152 games. GRADY JARRETT IS BACK pic.twitter.com/qjh3w89yla The Falcons reportedly free up $16 million in cap space with the move. Jarrett was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. The 3-star prospect earned All-American honors and first-team All-ACC in 2014 as a permanent team co-captain. He had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts) in his Clemson career. The #Falcons are releasing standout DT Grady Jarrett, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo, as the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee now heads to the market. Stunner… Atlanta Falcons are releasing Grady Jarrett. Grady Jarrett spent 10 years in Atlanta, starting 137 games, earning two Pro Bowl selections, and serving as a key piece of the organization. With no guaranteed money remaining, his release saves the Falcons over $16M in cap space.
With Atlanta for every year of his 10-year career, Jarrett is now free. pic.twitter.com/OZfZAes49Q
Grady’s agent Todd France (@toddfrance_ on IG) of @AthletesFirst tells me.
The 2-time Pro Bowler, team captain and Walter Payton man of the year nominee will be playing elsewhere in 2025 pic.twitter.com/Slcm98BTJK
Atlanta entered the day over the cap, but this… https://t.co/8dNiGkSCnG
The Falcons are set to release Jarrett, according to his agency and multiple reports.
The two-time Pro Bowl pick has been a staple of the Falcons defense over the last 10 years, tallying 36.5 sacks, 77 TFLs, 126 QB hits and 496 total tackles over 152 games.
GRADY JARRETT IS BACK pic.twitter.com/qjh3w89yla— Tre’Shon (@tre3shon) September 8, 2024
The Falcons reportedly free up $16 million in cap space with the move.
Jarrett was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.
The 3-star prospect earned All-American honors and first-team All-ACC in 2014 as a permanent team co-captain.
He had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts) in his Clemson career.
The #Falcons are releasing standout DT Grady Jarrett, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo, as the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee now heads to the market.
Stunner… Atlanta Falcons are releasing Grady Jarrett.
Grady Jarrett spent 10 years in Atlanta, starting 137 games, earning two Pro Bowl selections, and serving as a key piece of the organization. With no guaranteed money remaining, his release saves the Falcons over $16M in cap space.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!