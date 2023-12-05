|
Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence injury status
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson updated former Clemson quarterback
Trevor Lawrence's injury status on Monday.
Lawrence was injured in the 4th quarter in Monday night's game against the Bengals. With 5:40 left in the game, a Jaguars lineman stepped on Lawrence's ankle. Lawrence was unable to continue and had to be helped to the locker room.
"It's just a right high ankle sprain," Pederson said. "Everything is stable. Everything looks good. And we'll see where he is in a couple days."
The Jaguars fell in overtime to the Bengals, dropping to 8-4 on the season. They lead the AFC South by a game over the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
They head to Cleveland next on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
