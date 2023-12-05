Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence injury status

Lawrence was injured in the 4th quarter in Monday night's game against the Bengals. With 5:40 left in the game, a Jaguars lineman stepped on Lawrence's ankle. Lawrence was unable to continue and had to be helped to the locker room.

"It's just a right high ankle sprain," Pederson said. "Everything is stable. Everything looks good. And we'll see where he is in a couple days."

The Jaguars fell in overtime to the Bengals, dropping to 8-4 on the season. They lead the AFC South by a game over the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

They head to Cleveland next on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

