Jags GM sees Trevor Lawrence injuries as "alarming," with contract extension talks coming

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' season came to a close earlier than expected after a 6-2 start. A key part of their downfall from a sure AFC contender to out of the playoffs entirely was a slew of injuries for the franchise QB, who suffered a high ankle sprain, a concussion and a shoulder injury in his throwing arm while the Jags lost four-straight and 5-of-6 to a 9-8 final record. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke held a news conference on Thursday and discussed what went wrong, which centered on Lawrence being protected and protecting himself. "Your quarterback has a throwing shoulder injury, a knee injury, an ankle injury and a concussion all in one year? That’s alarming," Baalke told reporters. "We got to work to improve that. There’s a lot of things that contribute to that. But we do have to do a better job there." The Jaguars ranked 21st in PFF grade for pass blocking last season (59.6), which was a major step back from the 2022 campaign's AFC South division title run (10th; 72.8). He was sacked a career-high 35 times in 2023. Lawrence dropped among his peers in overall grade (12th to 19th) and passing grade (15th to 19th), but he improved his PFF grade numbers in each (79.7 overall from 78.6; 77.4 passing from 73.1). He averaged slightly more yards per pass year-to-year (7.1-7.0) but threw more interceptions (14 to eight), totaling more rushes (70 in 16 games to 62 in 17 games the previous season) with more yards (339 to 291). He had seven fumbles lost in 12 total times he fumbled. Lawrence is headed into his fourth year on his contract with a fifth-year option available. Baalke addressed a likely extension deal to come this year or next. "As far as Trevor and his long-term relationship with this team, there’s no doubt that we’re going to get something done at the appropriate time," Baalke said. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said there’s “no doubt” that Trevor Lawrence will be their long-term QB & they will get an extension done at appropriate time.



"I think Trevor had another learning year."



