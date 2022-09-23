|
Hunter Renfrow ruled out for Raiders game this weekend
|2022 Sep 23, Fri 21:27-
Former Clemson standout and Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans.
Renfrow has been in concussion protocol after a hit laid on him by former teammate Isaiah Simmons last Sunday that forced a fumble that led to a game-winning return for the Cardinals.
The former walk-on has logged 48 games as a pro over three-plus seasons with 218 catches for 2,379 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with the Raiders in the offseason with $21 million guaranteed.
Both the Raiders and Titans are looking to avoid an 0-3 start in Nashville.
SCOOP & SCORE FOR THE WIN!— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022
The @AZCardinals and @byronmurphy secure the W in Vegas 😎
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/roOblR59cU