Hunter Renfrow has played 48 games as a pro over three-plus seasons. (USA TODAY Sports photo/Trevor Ruszkowski)
Hunter Renfrow ruled out for Raiders game this weekend
by - 2022 Sep 23, Fri 21:27

Former Clemson standout and Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans.

Renfrow has been in concussion protocol after a hit laid on him by former teammate Isaiah Simmons last Sunday that forced a fumble that led to a game-winning return for the Cardinals.

The former walk-on has logged 48 games as a pro over three-plus seasons with 218 catches for 2,379 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with the Raiders in the offseason with $21 million guaranteed.

Both the Raiders and Titans are looking to avoid an 0-3 start in Nashville.

