Hunter Renfrow ruled out for Raiders game this weekend

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson standout and Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans.

Renfrow has been in concussion protocol after a hit laid on him by former teammate Isaiah Simmons last Sunday that forced a fumble that led to a game-winning return for the Cardinals.

The former walk-on has logged 48 games as a pro over three-plus seasons with 218 catches for 2,379 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with the Raiders in the offseason with $21 million guaranteed.

Both the Raiders and Titans are looking to avoid an 0-3 start in Nashville.