Hunter Renfrow on catches and yards this season: 'Who cares? I just want to win'

TigerNet Staff by

With Davante Adams and company now in the mix, could Hunter Renfrow's numbers drop some from last year in Las Vegas?

After posting 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine scores last season, Renfrow acknowledges that they could, but he isn't worried about it.

"For me, I don't care. Who cares? I just want to win," Renfrow said in an NFL Network interview.. "I could have 200 yards on the season, but as long as we win, I could care less. That's cliche to say. In this era, not a lot of people say it, but it does not matter to me. I want my teammates to succeed. I've made more money -- I'm supposed to make more money than I've ever made in my life.

"So I'm content. Don't have to pay me a cent more and I'll go out there and have a great time with my teammates."

The All-Pro receiver Adams crashed the interview and backed up Renfrow as a teammate.

"100%. He's that type of guy. I love Hunter," Adams said. "Great guy. Very, very open and receptive to be such a smart receiver and an accomplished receiver as well."

The money the former Clemson walk-on Renfrow referenced is coming is from a two-year, $32 million extension he signed this offseason.

Renfrow also said he is still using lessons from Clemson's Dabo Swinney in his route-running, while applying new tactics from new coach Josh McDaniels.

"Just trying to make everything look the same," Renfrow said. "Coach Swinney would say attack everything vertical. Make everything look the same. Just getting back to that. If I'm running a juke route, make everything look like a juke route. Knowing the coverage is one thing that this staff is really challenging me on. In the past I've kinda gone out there and known the coverage to an extent...Really getting in the film room and knowing as much as I can."