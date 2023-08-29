Clemson pro receivers find out roster fate with Chiefs

Looking to start a season healthy for the first time in a long time, Justyn Ross made the initial roster for the 2023 NFL season in KC.

Ross was the talk of training camp with highlight catches aplenty and secured the role in the dynamic Chiefs offense.

He sat out last season on the injured reserve after foot surgery.

Going into his third pro season, Cornell Powell was waived again and will look to land on the KC practice squad for a third season, where he joined Ross in notching a Super Bowl ring earlier this year.

Both Powell and Ross were undrafted free agents to sign on with the Chiefs after solid careers in Clemson.

Powell finished his Clemson tenure with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts) after a career year in 2020.

Ross, a former 5-star prospect, posted his biggest season as a freshman All-American and made a remarkable return to the field after surgery on a congenital fusion in his neck and spine after his sophomore season.