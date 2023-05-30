Four Clemson pros rank among top interior defenders in NFL

Pro Football Focus ranked the top interior defenders for the 2023 NFL season and Clemson had plenty of pros make the list. That's led by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at No. 3 overall, behind only LA's Aaron Donald and KC's Chris Jones. "Lawrence experienced a breakout 2022 season, earning a career-best 91.6 PFF grade. And at just 25 years old, he still has room to grow and could threaten Donald and Jones with another big season. Including the playoffs, he produced 70 pressures on 577 pass-rushing snaps, proving to be a disruptive force for opposing offenses all year long," said PFF's Gordon McGuinness. Lawrence landed a $90 million extension from the Giants this offseason, getting $60 million guaranteed in the deal before any action. Two more pro Tigers are in the Top 10 with Miami's Christian Wilkins (8) and Cincinnati's DJ Reader (9). "Wilkins established himself as a top-10 interior defender in his fourth NFL season. PFF run-defense grades of 80.8 in 2021 and 78.9 in 2022 ranked him among the top four players at the position. Although stronger as a run defender, he has also produced 70.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades in each of the past two seasons," said PFF. "Reader plays a vital role in Lou Anarumo's defense, highlighted by his 85.2 PFF grade in 2022. As a run defender, he has earned grades of 69.0 or better since 2017. He produced a career-high 84.1 PFF pass-rush grade in 2022, registering 32 pressures from 310 pass-rushing snaps." A former fifth-round selection, two-time Pro Bowl selection Grady Jarrett is going into his ninth year with the Atlanta Falcons and he ranks 23rd. "It’s been three seasons since we saw Jarrett really dominate for a stretch, and with his being 30 years old now, it’s fair to wonder if his best days are behind him. He was still good enough to make this list based on his play last year, though, registering seven sacks, 10 hits and 28 hurries from 487 pass-rushing snaps," said PFF.

