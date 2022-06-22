Former Tiger being released by Tampa Bay Bucs

TigerNet Staff by

A Super Bowl champion Tiger will be looking for a new home.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion.

Pinion played through a torn hip labrum and hip impingement last season, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Bucs drafted a punter in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft to replace Pinion. Pinion, according to Garafolo, passed a physical and is expected to have multiple teams looking to sign him.

Pinion was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft after leaving Clemson early, playing four seasons with the 49ers and then the last three in Tampa, where he was on a Super Bowl championship squad.

He has a career 43.7 yards per punt average and a 78.9% touchback percentage on kickoffs.

