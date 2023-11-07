Former Clemson WR signing with Dallas Cowboys

Shortly after being reinstated, the former Clemson standout has found a landing spot with the Dallas Cowboys, per multiple reports.

Bryant has been away from the NFL since 2018 for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Over stops in Pittsburgh and Oakland, Bryant tallied 145 catches for 2,183 yards from 2014-18, logging 17 touchdowns. Bryant played in the XFL last season, catching 14 passes for 154 yards in eight games.

In his NFL absence, Bryant has been on rosters for the Toronto Argonauts (CFL), Edmonton Elks (CFL), FCF Beasts (Fan-Controlled Football League) and the Vegas Vipers (XFL).

He was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL draft.

At Clemson, he had 61 catches for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns.