Former Clemson WR placed on NFL's Commissioner Exempt list

Former Clemson and current Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross was placed on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt list on Friday, which will preclude him from seeing the field for an indefinite period. Ross was arrested Monday and charged with domestic battery and property damage of less than $1,000. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. He is set to have a Dec. 4 court date. The alleged victim was said to be in a relationship with Ross and the items in the property damage charge, according to the Shawnee police, include a laptop, a computer monitor, an iPhone, a gold bracelet, and a car key. Under the exempt list rule, Ross cannot practice or attend games with the Chiefs, but he is allowed to be in the football facility for meetings and workouts. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked to the media Wednesday about Ross. “Addressing that upfront. We’re taking in all the information. [We] have been will continue to do that,” Reid said. “He’s back here, he’ll work today. And we’ll take it from there. Other than that, I really don’t have any information for you other than what we’ve gathered.” “All the situations are different; the law enforcement part of it, you listen to the real details and what went on.” said Reid, “Then you keep open communication with Brett (Veach) and myself and people who deal with law enforcement. Then you make the final decision.” Ross made a comeback from a congenital fusion in his spine and neck at Clemson and made the Chiefs roster last year after signing as an undrafted free agent. He had to sit out last year on the injured reserve after surgery on his foot. He did not register a catch or target against the Chargers on Sunday in a 31-17 win, but he was called for a pass interference flag. Ross has three catches for 34 yards this season. News now: NFL placed Chiefs’ WR Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List today following his arrest Monday for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

