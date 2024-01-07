Former Clemson WR lands in new merged spring league

Diondre Overton was picked by Memphis Showboats of the new United Football League in Friday's dispersal draft, a merged spring league from the XFL and USFL previously.

Overton played in seven USFL games with Philadelphia with 13 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons.

He had signed with Pittsburgh of the former USFL before that franchise was folded for the merger. Memphis is also from the USFL side of the merger.

Overton has also logged time on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (CFL) and Vienna Vikings (European League of Football) rosters.

Overton totaled 52 catches for 777 yards and seven scores while winning a pair of national titles with the Tigers from 2016-19.

Fellow former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain was already announced as signing with the UFL's Birmingham franchise again, where he was a USFL Championship MVP last season.

UFL info

Each team protected 42 players from its 2023 roster and selected up to 20 players from the rosters of teams that will not be moving forward in 2024 from their previous league.

Players not protected or selected from Friday will be available for all UFL teams to choose from, regardless of previous league. That process will take place during a second dispersal draft on Jan. 15.

Training camp for the UFL is set to begin Feb. 24 in Arlington, Texas. Each team will invite 75 players to camp, with rosters being set at 50 players once the season begins. Each UFL team will have 42 active players on game days, with a third quarterback rule as an inactive going into games.

The UFL has eight teams total, which are in Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C.

The 2024 season for the UFL is set to kick off on Saturday, March 30, 2024.