Report: Former Clemson WR waived by NFL team

Former Clemson WR Deon Cain waived by Eagles
2022 Aug 30, Tue 14:35

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

The NFL deadline for a 53-man roster from teams is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added that Cain "will have options" after a "strong preseason."

The highlight was five catches for 66 yards in a game versus Cleveland this month.

Cain was drafted by Indianapolis in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

He has nine career catches for 124 yards as a pro but last saw action in the 2020 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also in the 'WRU' area, Cornell Powell has also reportedly been waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. Powell has been on the practice squad for the Chiefs previously and could land there again. Justyn Ross is already on the injured reserve there.

