Report: Former Clemson WR claimed off waivers by Texans

Former Clemson WR Amari Rodgers claimed off waivers by Texans

TigerNet Staff by

Amari Rodgers already has his next NFL destination.

He was claimed by the Houston Texans on Wednesday, per multiple reports, after being released by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

It was a tough campaign for Rodgers with the Packers, who during Sunday's overtime win against the Cowboys, had only six snaps and lost his second fumble of the season on a punt return. Overall, he's fumbled five times in 2022, which is the most by a non-quarterback in the NFL.

In 26 regular season games with the Packers, he had just eight receptions and 95 yards. On the ground, he had a rush for 11 yards. He also had 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards.

He was a third-round draft pick (85th overall) after being a standout player at Clemson.

The Texans are 1-7 this season.

Texans are adding wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers from Green Bay Packers, per a league source. Texans rank first in NFL in waiver claim priority and are using it past two days, including Eno Benjamin and Rodgers

