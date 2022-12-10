CLEMSON in the NFL

Dexter Lawrence leads the NFL in PFF's run defense grade for defensive linemen. (Photo: Brad Penner / USATODAY)

Former Clemson standout Dexter Lawrence named to NFL All-Pro team
by - 2022 Dec 10, Sat 13:58

The NFL season starts its final push this weekend and Pro Football Focus honored the standouts from the campaign so far, including a former Tiger defender.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was named to PFF's NFL Third-Quarter All-Pro team.

"Lawrence is having a career year in the middle for the Giants. He trails only Chris Jones in total pressures among interior rushers and has 28 defensive stops on the season. Lawrence is currently on track to exceed his previous best season by over 10 PFF grading points," said PFF.

Lawrence ranks No. 2 overall among defensive linemen in grade overall (91.4) and just for pass rush (91.4) -- and tops the league there in run defense grade (83.2).

The former 2019 first-round NFL draft pick has six sacks (career-high) and 54 total tackles (matching a career-high) through 12 games.

