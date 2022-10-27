Former Clemson safety signed to active roster for Thursday game

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner will be on the active roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday night's game hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

Turner is back with the active roster for his third game in a row after stints with the Bucs practice squad.

Turner was an undrafted free agent signing and turned some heads in camp, getting a long look as a starter in the final preseason game.

He was cut shortly after but signed to the practice squad quickly after that.

Per the Bucs official site, Turner has so far seen action solely on special teams but may be needed on defense against the Ravens due to injuries.

Over six seasons at Clemson he played in 65 games with 25 starts and amassed 192 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

We've signed S Nolan Turner to the active roster.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 27, 2022