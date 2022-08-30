Former Clemson safety waived by NFL team

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner waived by Tampa Bay

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner was among the cuts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

NFL teams have to reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Turner, an undrafted free agent signing, had turned some heads in camp and got a long look as a starter in Tampa Bay's most recent preseason game.

“Camp has been a blast,” Turner told ABC Action News in Tampa earlier this month. “I’ve really enjoyed coming out here and learning from these guys that have been on the team, this safety group. We have a lot of veteran wisdom on this back end. It’s been fun watching these guys compete, learning from them.”

Now Turner will go through waivers and have a chance to sign as a practice squad player potentially. The Athletic reported that Turner is a likely "priority" signing for the Bucs practice squad.

Turner earned All-American honors at Clemson in 2020 with 66 tackles, a team-best three interceptions and three pass breakups over 12 games (11 starts).

All totaled, Turner played from 2016-21 with the Tigers with a ‘super senior’ campaign and tallied 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts).

Bunch of Bucs cuts to report: K Jose Borregales, OT Dylan Cook, S Nolan Turner, DLs Mike Greene, Benning Potoa'e and Will Previlon, OLBs Elijah Ponder and Jordan Young waived. QB Ryan Griffin, DT Deadrin Senat, OLB Genard Avery released. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022

Former #Clemson safety Nolan Turner has made an impression on the Tampa Bay Bucs this summer



He was randomly assigned No. 34 during rookie minicamp -- the same number his dad, Kevin, wore in the NFL.



"I think he'd think that was pretty cool."



🎥 @DarenStoltzfus @WESH pic.twitter.com/jp5kEcGl7l — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) August 26, 2022

Bucs' safety Nolan Turner is not letting the "undrafted" label hold him back.



Teammates describe him as a "smart player" who takes the ball away and picks up the schemes quickly.



READ MORE: https://t.co/yajyI3eUp9 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/anXBJLDujY — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 23, 2022

So it looks like inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi is the lone undrafted rookie to make the Bucs' initial 53. Others, like safety Nolan Turner and the receivers, will be priorities for practice squad if they're not claimed. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022