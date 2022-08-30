Former Clemson safety waived by NFL team

CLEMSON in the NFL

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner waived by Tampa Bay
by - 2022 Aug 30, Tue 12:48

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner was among the cuts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

NFL teams have to reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Turner, an undrafted free agent signing, had turned some heads in camp and got a long look as a starter in Tampa Bay's most recent preseason game.

“Camp has been a blast,” Turner told ABC Action News in Tampa earlier this month. “I’ve really enjoyed coming out here and learning from these guys that have been on the team, this safety group. We have a lot of veteran wisdom on this back end. It’s been fun watching these guys compete, learning from them.”

Now Turner will go through waivers and have a chance to sign as a practice squad player potentially. The Athletic reported that Turner is a likely "priority" signing for the Bucs practice squad.

Turner earned All-American honors at Clemson in 2020 with 66 tackles, a team-best three interceptions and three pass breakups over 12 games (11 starts).

All totaled, Turner played from 2016-21 with the Tigers with a ‘super senior’ campaign and tallied 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts).

