Former Clemson safety picks off Tom Brady, creates buzz in Bucs training camp

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner picks off Tom Brady, creates buzz in Bucs training camp
Nolan Turner picked off a Tom Brady pass in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp session this week.

Just add another line to the resume of the underrated safety out of Birmingham, Alabama, who worked his way from obscurity at the college level as well.

The pick wasn't Turner's first witnessed from the training camp sessions open to the media recently. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles commented that Turner was "very smart" in his estimation earlier in training camp.

Teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. told reporters that Turner was "ballin" in camp.

Turner signed a free agent deal with Tampa Bay after going undrafted this April.

A former two-star prospect, Turner earned All-American honors in 2020 with 66 tackles, a team-best three interceptions and three pass breakups over 12 games (11 starts).

All totaled at Clemson, Turner played from 2016-21 with the ‘super senior’ campaign and tallied 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts).

