Former Clemson safety picks off Tom Brady, creates buzz in Bucs training camp

Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner picks off Tom Brady, creates buzz in Bucs training camp

Nolan Turner picked off a Tom Brady pass in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp session this week.

Just add another line to the resume of the underrated safety out of Birmingham, Alabama, who worked his way from obscurity at the college level as well.

The pick wasn't Turner's first witnessed from the training camp sessions open to the media recently. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles commented that Turner was "very smart" in his estimation earlier in training camp.

Teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. told reporters that Turner was "ballin" in camp.

Turner signed a free agent deal with Tampa Bay after going undrafted this April.

A former two-star prospect, Turner earned All-American honors in 2020 with 66 tackles, a team-best three interceptions and three pass breakups over 12 games (11 starts).

All totaled at Clemson, Turner played from 2016-21 with the ‘super senior’ campaign and tallied 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts).

More social media reaction on Turner:

#Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles on Nolan Turner: Still up in the air on keeping a 5th safety, “Nolan’s very smart.” — PewterReport (@PewterReport) July 30, 2022

#Bucs Safety Nolan Turner picks off Kyle Trask, would be pick-6. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) July 30, 2022

Undrafted rookie Nolan Turner flashes with a diving PBU deep over the middle, though he appeared to be irritated that he didn’t pick it off. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) July 30, 2022

Antoine Winfield Jr. says rookie safety Nolan Turner has been “ballin’” in camp, making a lot of plays. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 2, 2022

Nolan Turner picks off Tom Brady, jumping the route perfectly to step in front of Kyle Rudolph — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 1, 2022