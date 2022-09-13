Former Clemson safety to miss action after suffering knee injury

CLEMSON in the NFL

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse to miss action after suffering knee injury
2022 Sep 13

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys defender sprained his MCL (knee) in the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reported prognosis is his being out two to four weeks.

He tallied seven tackles, including three solo stops in the effort.

The Cowboys brought Kearse back after a breakout 2021 campaign where he posted over 100 tackles in 16 games with a sack, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

He was picked in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

