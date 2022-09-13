Former Clemson safety to miss action after suffering knee injury

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse to miss action after suffering knee injury

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys defender sprained his MCL (knee) in the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reported prognosis is his being out two to four weeks.

He tallied seven tackles, including three solo stops in the effort.

The Cowboys brought Kearse back after a breakout 2021 campaign where he posted over 100 tackles in 16 games with a sack, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

He was picked in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said he asks more from S Jayron Kearse (MCL) than “almost anyone” he’s ever coached between different positions, green dot. “I’m certain we will miss JK. I’m certain we will miss Dak.” But they’ll be back, and opportunities for others to grow in interim. pic.twitter.com/HqpJ5g5VbD — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2022

Told Jayron Kearse has a sprained MCL in his left knee. Generally speaking that is a 2-4 week injury. Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Connor McGovern could miss a couple weeks with high ankle sprain. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 12, 2022

Source: #Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain. Good news is that the ligament remains intact. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022