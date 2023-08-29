Two Clemson pros waived by Eagles

Undrafted free agent Joseph Ngata made it through the weekend without being cut, but he found out Tuesday that he doesn't have a spot on the initial 2023 season roster.

Ngata was lauded in the preseason, but he joins fellow 'WRU' alum Deon Cain as players waived by the Eagles.

Former Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace did not make the 53-man roster in Philadelphia either.

It comes on the same day that former Clemson cornerback and Cheez-It Bowl MVP Mario Goodrich earned a move up from the practice squad in 2022 to the initial 2023 Eagles roster.

Wallace logged 45 games over three seasons in Philly, notching seven starts with 64 total tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Ngata declared for the NFL draft after posting career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (526) and adding two touchdown receptions in 659 offensive snaps over 14 games last season (all starts).

He is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games as a Tiger (25 starts) from 2019-22.

Ngata was rated as a 5-star prospect out of Folsom, California in high school.

He and Wallace will await if another team has a spot open, or if they can sign to a practice squad this week.

Wallace was selected No. 127 overall by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wallace completed a four-year Clemson career credited with 178 career tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 passes broken up, five interceptions returned for 180 yards (including one returned for a touchdown), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 1,896 snaps over 59 games (36 starts).

He departed Clemson tied for the most career games played in school history, matching the 59 by Christian Wilkins, Tanner Muse and Cannon Smith.