Rodgers was waived by the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced, on the last day NFL teams get to bring their roster to 53 players ahead of the 2023 season.

It’s a second team to let Rodgers go this month, who said he parted amicably with the Houston Texans in order to have a better chance to make an NFL roster. He could still clear waivers and sign on in Indy for the practice squad, however.

Rodgers caught his first career NFL touchdown pass last December and logged six total games with the Texans, tallying 12 catches for 154 yards.

The 2021 Green Bay Packers third-round NFL draft selection made his initial impact as a kick returner with 40 punt returns and 17 kick returns for 625 total yards, but five fumbles in 10 Packers games last season led to his exit in Green Bay.

Rodgers wrapped up his Clemson career with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns in 1,901 snaps over 55 career games (37 starts), working his way back from a torn knee ligament at one point. He was also credited with 68 career punt returns for 529 yards (7.8 avg.), including a punt return touchdown.

He was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in 2020 and a first-team All-ACC pick with 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven scores.