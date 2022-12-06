Former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman signs with Seahawks

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman has found another landing spot in the NFL.

Gallman is signing with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Gallman had had multiple workouts with NFL teams prior to and in-season and was on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad for over a month already recently.

Gallman had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons and also was with the San Francisco 49ers through training camp in 2021.

Before that, he played four seasons with the New York Giants and scored 11 touchdowns there after a fourth-round draft selection in 2017.

Gallman tallied 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) over three seasons at Clemson before a fourth-round NFL draft selection by the Giants.

